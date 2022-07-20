Summer Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, July 20

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Wednesday Scoreboard
MINK League Baseball
Des Moines 5 Clarinda A’s 2
Clarinda senior Cooper Neal and sophomore Cole Baumgart have been named unanimously to the Hawkeye 10 all-conference baseball first team.
CLARINDA – The Clarinda A’s had a pair of three-run innings and A’s pitching struck out 13 St. Joseph Mustangs in an 8-3 Clarinda win Monday, …
Friday Scoreboard
Saturday Scoreboard
The Clarinda A’s scored nine runs in their final two turns at bat with Kam Kelton capping off a seven-run eighth frame with a grand slam in a …
Will Walsh and Scott Ellis shut out the St. Joseph Mustangs, leading the Clarinda A’s to their sixth straight win, 4-0 in St. Joe Thursday, July 14.
Clarinda sophomore Presley Jobe was named a second team all-conference selection by the Hawkeye 10 Conference, in teams released Tuesday, July…
Tuesday Scoreboard
The Clarinda A’s left Des Moines Saturday, July 16, with a pair of wins 13-5 and 7-3, over the Peak Prospects.
CLARINDA – In a game where the Clarinda A’s could have clinched the MINK League North Division title and home field throughout next week’s lea…