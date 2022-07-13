Summer Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, July 13

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Wednesday Scoreboard
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 10 Carroll 1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Wednesday Scoreboard
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 10 Carroll 1
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Atlantic Trojans jumped on Clarinda softball early and rolled to an 11-2 victory Saturday, July 9, in a Class 3A Region 4 semifinal.
CLARINDA – The six Clarinda A’s who competed in the MINK League All-Star Game Sunday, July 10, played a big role in helping the North Division…
CLARINDA – The Clarinda A’s had a pair of three-run innings and A’s pitching struck out 13 St. Joseph Mustangs in an 8-3 Clarinda win Monday, …
CLARINDA – For the second postseason game in a row, the Clarinda baseball team put together a complete, impressive performance to advance to t…
CLARINDA – It took longer than the Clarinda softball team had hoped for the bats to get rolling, but they finally did in a six-run fourth inni…
Saturday Scoreboard
Tuesday Scoreboard
Monday Scoreboard
The 2022 MINK League All-Star Game will be played in Clarinda Sunday, July 10, and the A’s will have six players in the game.
Jett Williams of Clarinda, who just finished his sophomore year of high school, has earned a position on the Iowa National High School Rodeo t…