Summer Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, June 28

Tuesday Scoreboard
Softball
Shenandoah 5 Essex 3
Griswold 13 Sidney 2
Baseball
Sidney 12 Griswold 2
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 6 Des Moines 2
CLARINDA – The Clarinda A’s got two RBIs each out of their seventh, eighth and ninth place hitters in the lineup in a 10-3 home win over the J…
Friday Scoreboard
Clarinda will host the district semifinal and district final rounds of the Class 2A District 15 Baseball Tournament.
Clarinda softball walked off a 7-6 winner in the opener, but then lost the nightcap 12-5 to Lewis Central in a Hawkeye 10 Conference doublehea…
The Clarinda baseball team earned a 5-2 win at Creston to avenge a loss from earlier this season while Clarinda softball fell to the Hawkeye 1…
The Clarinda baseball and softball teams both earned a Hawkeye 10 Conference win at Red Oak Tuesday, June 21.
Adam Becker led three Clarinda A’s pitchers in holding Chillicothe scoreless in a 5-0 road win Thursday, June 23, in MINK League action.
Clarinda softball will host a first round regional tournament game.
Sunday Scoreboard
Clarinda baseball split two games Saturday, June 25, at Saydel High School as part of the Brent Prange Classic.