Summer Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, July 5

  Updated
Clarinda Cardinals

Tuesday Scoreboard

Baseball

Class 2A District 15 Semifinal

Clarinda Red Oak - game suspended to Wednesday at 6 p.m. with Clarinda leading 6-0 in the 2nd inning. 

MINK League Baseball

Joplin 14 Clarinda A’s 12

Cardinal baseball reaches 20 wins

Cardinal baseball reaches 20 wins

The Clarinda baseball team ended its regular season with a doubleheader split at Harlan Thursday, June 30, reaching 20 wins for the season and…

A's earn win over Bombers

A's earn win over Bombers

A four-run third inning gave the Clarinda A’s the lead for good and three pitchers combined to strike out 14 Bombers in an 8-3 win A’s win ove…

