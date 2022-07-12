Summer Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, July 12

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Tuesday Scoreboard
Baseball
Class 2A Substate 8 Final
Kuemper 6 Clarinda 2 - Clarinda’s season ends at 22-8.
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 4 Carroll 1
