Summer Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, June 9

Thursday Scoreboard
Softball
Glenwood 3 Clarinda 2
Creston 7 Shenandoah 3
Southwest Valley 24 Essex 5
Baseball
Creston 5 Shenandoah 4
Southwest Valley 30 Essex 2
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 8 Nevada 1
