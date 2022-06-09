 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, June 9

Clarinda Cardinals

Thursday Scoreboard

Softball

Glenwood 3 Clarinda 2

Creston 7 Shenandoah 3

Southwest Valley 24 Essex 5

Baseball

Creston 5 Shenandoah 4

Southwest Valley 30 Essex 2

MINK League Baseball

Clarinda A's 8 Nevada 1

