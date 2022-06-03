 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Summer Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, June 2

  • Updated
  • 0
Clarinda A's baseball

Clarinda Municipal Stadium - Eberly Field - is the home for Clarinda A's baseball. 

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Thursday Scoreboard

Softball

Shenandoah 13 Red Oak 3

Fremont-Mills 5 Sidney 4

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Baseball

Red Oak 6 Shenandoah 5

Fremont-Mills 12 Sidney 2

MINK League Baseball

Clarinda A's 14 Chillicothe 7

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Eight of the weirdest Wimbledon tennis traditions