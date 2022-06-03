Summer Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, June 2

Thursday Scoreboard
Softball
Shenandoah 13 Red Oak 3
Fremont-Mills 5 Sidney 4
Baseball
Red Oak 6 Shenandoah 5
Fremont-Mills 12 Sidney 2
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 14 Chillicothe 7
The Clarinda A’s open their 67th season of collegiate summer league baseball Wednesday evening.
Clarinda softball blasted past West Central Valley 14-0 and then outslugged Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 11-9 in a home triangular Saturday…
Jake Lord is the new activities director at Clarinda High School.
Cooper Neal, Creighton Tuzzio and Wyatt Schmitt combined to throw 14 scoreless innings as Clarinda baseball swept a Hawkeye 10 Conference doub…
The Clarinda baseball team pitched its third consecutive shutout and the Cardinal softball team walked off a winner in home Hawkeye 10 Confere…
The Clarinda softball team suffered its first two losses of the season, 10-1 and 8-1, at Atlantic Tuesday, May 31.
Tuesday Scoreboard
There were 15 Clarinda athletes who earned the Hawkeye 10 Conference Spring Sport All-Academic Award. The list of athletes honored was release…
Addy Wagoner threw a five-inning complete game shutout from the circle in her varsity debut as Clarinda softball beat Bedford 10-0 Monday, May…
Clarinda juniors Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole ended up with sixth-place medals at their first state tournament appearance.