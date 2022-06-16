 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Summer Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, June 16

  • Updated
  • 0
Clarinda Cardinals

Thursday Scoreboard

Softball

Shenandoah 3 Clarinda 2

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Baseball

Clarinda 6 Shenandoah 5

MINK League Baseball

Clarinda A's 2 Carroll 0

Clarinda A's 13 Carroll 1

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

'Jordanian Lion' prowling for MMA world title glory