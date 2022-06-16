Summer Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, June 16

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Thursday Scoreboard
Softball
Shenandoah 3 Clarinda 2
Baseball
Clarinda 6 Shenandoah 5
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 2 Carroll 0
Clarinda A's 13 Carroll 1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Thursday Scoreboard
Softball
Shenandoah 3 Clarinda 2
Baseball
Clarinda 6 Shenandoah 5
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 2 Carroll 0
Clarinda A's 13 Carroll 1
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
CLARINDA – Annika Price opened the home seventh with a bloop double and came around to score the winning run on an error to give the Cardinals…
Clarinda softball earned its first win over Denison since 2009 as part of a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader split Monday, June 13, in Clarinda.
Clarinda softball picked up two one-run wins Saturday, June 11, at the John Stephens Classic in Creston.
Saturday Scoreboard
Monday Scoreboard
Friday Scoreboard
CLARINDA- Cole Baumgart’s fifth inning double gave Clarinda the lead for good in the second game of a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader and a…
The Clarinda baseball team earned a pair of run-rule wins Monday, June 13, in a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader against Denison.
Wednesday Scoreboard
Clarinda junior James McCall threw a five inning no-hitter, leading Clarinda baseball to a 10-0 home win over Southwest Valley Wednesday, June…