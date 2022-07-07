Summer Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, July 7

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Thursday Scoreboard
MINK League Baseball
Nevada 6 Clarinda A’s 5
There were six Clarinda athletes and two from Shenandoah who received the Hawkeye 10 Conference Summer Sports All-Academic Award.
CLARINDA – It took longer than the Clarinda softball team had hoped for the bats to get rolling, but they finally did in a six-run fourth inni…
The Hawkeye 10 Conference softball and baseball seasons are complete.
CLARINDA – The Clarinda baseball team produced a six-run first inning and that was more than enough as the Cardinals opened the postseason wit…
The Clarinda baseball team ended its regular season with a doubleheader split at Harlan Thursday, June 30, reaching 20 wins for the season and…
Clarinda softball dropped a pitcher’s dual and then won an extra inning slugfest Thursday, June 30, in the final regular season games of the s…
Tyler Large was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday, July 3, giving the Clarinda A’s an 11-10 home w…
