Summer Sports Scoreboard: Sunday, June 5

  • Updated
Clarinda A's baseball

Clarinda Municipal Stadium - Eberly Field - is the home for Clarinda A's baseball. 

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Sunday Scoreboard

MINK League Baseball

Clarinda A's 6 Kansas City 5

