Summer Sports Scoreboard: Sunday, June 5

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Sunday Scoreboard
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 6 Kansas City 5
Sunday Scoreboard
The Clarinda A’s open their 67th season of collegiate summer league baseball Wednesday evening.
The Clarinda baseball team pitched its third consecutive shutout and the Cardinal softball team walked off a winner in home Hawkeye 10 Confere…
Cooper Neal, Creighton Tuzzio and Wyatt Schmitt combined to throw 14 scoreless innings as Clarinda baseball swept a Hawkeye 10 Conference doub…
Clarinda softball blasted past West Central Valley 14-0 and then outslugged Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 11-9 in a home triangular Saturday…
Jake Lord is the new activities director at Clarinda High School.
The Clarinda softball team suffered its first two losses of the season, 10-1 and 8-1, at Atlantic Tuesday, May 31.
There were 15 Clarinda athletes who earned the Hawkeye 10 Conference Spring Sport All-Academic Award. The list of athletes honored was release…
