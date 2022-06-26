 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Summer Sports Scoreboard: Sunday, June 26

  • Updated
  • 0
Clarinda A's baseball

Clarinda Municipal Stadium - Eberly Field - is the home for Clarinda A's baseball. 

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Sunday Scoreboard

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

MINK League Baseball

Sedalia 3 Clarinda A’s 2

 

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships