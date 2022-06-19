Summer Sports Scoreboard: Sunday, June 19

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Sunday Scoreboard
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 11 Chillicothe 4
Clarinda A's 4 Chillicothe 3
Clarinda softball earned its first win over Denison since 2009 as part of a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader split Monday, June 13, in Clarinda.
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah baseball team gave fourth-ranked Clarinda everything they wanted, but the Cardinals held on for a 6-5 win Thursday…
Monday Scoreboard
Friday Scoreboard
The Clarinda baseball team earned a pair of run-rule wins Monday, June 13, in a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader against Denison.
CLARINDA – Annika Price opened the home seventh with a bloop double and came around to score the winning run on an error to give the Cardinals…
Wednesday Scoreboard
Will Walsh had a four-hit, six-RBI day in the nightcap of the Clarinda A’s doubleheader sweep of Carroll Thursday, June 16.
Clarinda junior James McCall threw a five inning no-hitter, leading Clarinda baseball to a 10-0 home win over Southwest Valley Wednesday, June…
Clarinda softball picked up two one-run wins Saturday, June 11, at the John Stephens Classic in Creston.