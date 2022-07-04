Summer Sports Scoreboard: Sunday, July 3

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Sunday Scoreboard
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 11 Des Moines 10
The Clarinda baseball team ended its regular season with a doubleheader split at Harlan Thursday, June 30, reaching 20 wins for the season and…
Clarinda softball dropped a pitcher’s dual and then won an extra inning slugfest Thursday, June 30, in the final regular season games of the s…
Clarinda softball left the tying run at third base and the winning run at second in the bottom of the seventh inning in a 6-5 home loss to Kue…
CLARINDA – The Clarinda A’s put up a couple crooked numbers offensively and got strong pitching from Adam Becker and Sy Young in a 6-2 home wi…
CLARINDA – The Clarinda A’s got two RBIs each out of their seventh, eighth and ninth place hitters in the lineup in a 10-3 home win over the J…
A four-run third inning gave the Clarinda A’s the lead for good and three pitchers combined to strike out 14 Bombers in an 8-3 win A’s win ove…
Clarinda baseball earned a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference wins Monday, June 27, beating Kuemper 3-2 and 10-0 in games played at Clarinda.
The Clarinda A’s had the tying run thrown out at the plate in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss at St. Joseph Monday, June 27.
Adam Becker led three Clarinda A’s pitchers in holding Chillicothe scoreless in a 5-0 road win Thursday, June 23, in MINK League action.
Clarinda softball will host a first round regional tournament game.