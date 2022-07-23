Summer Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, July 23

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Saturday Scoreboard
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 5 Carroll 3
Saturday Scoreboard
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 5 Carroll 3
A fantastic spring for Clarinda athletics across the board earned the Cardinals an area-best eight athletes on the 2022 Page County Newspapers…
Clarinda senior Cooper Neal and sophomore Cole Baumgart have been named unanimously to the Hawkeye 10 all-conference baseball first team.
CLARINDA – In a game where the Clarinda A’s could have clinched the MINK League North Division title and home field throughout next week’s lea…
CLARINDA – For the second night in a row the Clarinda A’s couldn’t get their offense going and their starting pitcher struggled early, this ti…
Tuesday Scoreboard
CLARINDA – The Clarinda A’s had a pair of three-run innings and A’s pitching struck out 13 St. Joseph Mustangs in an 8-3 Clarinda win Monday, …
Five Clarinda Cardinals and one Shenandoah Mustang have earned all-district baseball recognition.
Wednesday Scoreboard
The Clarinda A’s left Des Moines Saturday, July 16, with a pair of wins 13-5 and 7-3, over the Peak Prospects.
Clarinda sophomore Presley Jobe and Shenandoah sophomore Jenna Burdorf have earned all-district honors.