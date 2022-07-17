Summer Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, July 16

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Saturday Scoreboard
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 13 Des Moines 5
Clarinda A's 7 Des Moines 3
CLARINDA – The six Clarinda A’s who competed in the MINK League All-Star Game Sunday, July 10, played a big role in helping the North Division…
CLARINDA – The Clarinda A’s had a pair of three-run innings and A’s pitching struck out 13 St. Joseph Mustangs in an 8-3 Clarinda win Monday, …
The Atlantic Trojans jumped on Clarinda softball early and rolled to an 11-2 victory Saturday, July 9, in a Class 3A Region 4 semifinal.
Clarinda sophomore Presley Jobe was named a second team all-conference selection by the Hawkeye 10 Conference, in teams released Tuesday, July…
Mike Ramos pitched six innings of one-run ball and the bullpen slammed the door as the Clarinda A’s earned a 4-1 win at Carroll Tuesday, July …
CLARINDA – For the second postseason game in a row, the Clarinda baseball team put together a complete, impressive performance to advance to t…
The Clarinda A’s scored nine runs in their final two turns at bat with Kam Kelton capping off a seven-run eighth frame with a grand slam in a …
COUNCIL BLUFFS – The Clarinda baseball team had just three hits over the final six innings and committed an uncharacteristic five errors in a …
