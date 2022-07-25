Summer Sports Scoreboard: Monday, July 25

Monday Scoreboard
MINK League Baseball
North Division Wild Card Game
Clarinda A's 4 Des Moines 3 - Tab Tracy delivers walk-off hit in ninth inning. A’s advance to division final at St. Joseph Tuesday.
A fantastic spring for Clarinda athletics across the board earned the Cardinals an area-best eight athletes on the 2022 Page County Newspapers…
Clarinda senior Cooper Neal and sophomore Cole Baumgart have been named unanimously to the Hawkeye 10 all-conference baseball first team.
Iowa State football fans can meet some current Cyclone players in Clarinda Thursday evening.
CLARINDA – In a game where the Clarinda A’s could have clinched the MINK League North Division title and home field throughout next week’s lea…
Saturday Scoreboard
CLARINDA – For the second night in a row the Clarinda A’s couldn’t get their offense going and their starting pitcher struggled early, this ti…
Clarinda sophomore Presley Jobe and Shenandoah sophomore Jenna Burdorf have earned all-district honors.
Five Clarinda Cardinals and one Shenandoah Mustang have earned all-district baseball recognition.
Wednesday Scoreboard
From the Winter Olympics to Tom Brady's unretirement, it's been a wild year in sports. And this year's ESPYS will highlight just that.