Summer Sports Scoreboard: Monday, July 18

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Monday Scoreboard
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 6 Des Moines 5
Clarinda sophomore Presley Jobe was named a second team all-conference selection by the Hawkeye 10 Conference, in teams released Tuesday, July…
Mike Ramos pitched six innings of one-run ball and the bullpen slammed the door as the Clarinda A’s earned a 4-1 win at Carroll Tuesday, July …
CLARINDA – The Clarinda A’s had a pair of three-run innings and A’s pitching struck out 13 St. Joseph Mustangs in an 8-3 Clarinda win Monday, …
The Clarinda A’s scored nine runs in their final two turns at bat with Kam Kelton capping off a seven-run eighth frame with a grand slam in a …
COUNCIL BLUFFS – The Clarinda baseball team had just three hits over the final six innings and committed an uncharacteristic five errors in a …
Will Walsh and Scott Ellis shut out the St. Joseph Mustangs, leading the Clarinda A’s to their sixth straight win, 4-0 in St. Joe Thursday, July 14.
