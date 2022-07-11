Summer Sports Scoreboard: Monday, July 11

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Monday Scoreboard
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 8 St. Joseph 3
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Monday Scoreboard
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 8 St. Joseph 3
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
CLARINDA – It took longer than the Clarinda softball team had hoped for the bats to get rolling, but they finally did in a six-run fourth inni…
The Hawkeye 10 Conference softball and baseball seasons are complete.
The Atlantic Trojans jumped on Clarinda softball early and rolled to an 11-2 victory Saturday, July 9, in a Class 3A Region 4 semifinal.
CLARINDA – The Clarinda baseball team produced a six-run first inning and that was more than enough as the Cardinals opened the postseason wit…
CLARINDA – The six Clarinda A’s who competed in the MINK League All-Star Game Sunday, July 10, played a big role in helping the North Division…
There were six Clarinda athletes and two from Shenandoah who received the Hawkeye 10 Conference Summer Sports All-Academic Award.
Saturday Scoreboard
Tuesday Scoreboard
Thursday Scoreboard
CLARINDA – For the second postseason game in a row, the Clarinda baseball team put together a complete, impressive performance to advance to t…