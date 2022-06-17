 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer Sports Scoreboard: Friday, June 17

Clarinda Cardinals

Friday Scoreboard

Softball

Clarinda 4 Glenwood 3

Essex 12 East Mills 2

Baseball

East Mills 15 Essex 0

MINK League Baseball

Clarinda A's 10 Chillicothe 1

