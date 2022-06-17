Summer Sports Scoreboard: Friday, June 17

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Softball
Clarinda 4 Glenwood 3
Essex 12 East Mills 2
Baseball
East Mills 15 Essex 0
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 10 Chillicothe 1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Friday Scoreboard
Softball
Clarinda 4 Glenwood 3
Essex 12 East Mills 2
Baseball
East Mills 15 Essex 0
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 10 Chillicothe 1
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
CLARINDA – Annika Price opened the home seventh with a bloop double and came around to score the winning run on an error to give the Cardinals…
Clarinda softball earned its first win over Denison since 2009 as part of a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader split Monday, June 13, in Clarinda.
Clarinda softball picked up two one-run wins Saturday, June 11, at the John Stephens Classic in Creston.
Monday Scoreboard
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah baseball team gave fourth-ranked Clarinda everything they wanted, but the Cardinals held on for a 6-5 win Thursday…
CLARINDA- Cole Baumgart’s fifth inning double gave Clarinda the lead for good in the second game of a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader and a…
Saturday Scoreboard
The Clarinda baseball team earned a pair of run-rule wins Monday, June 13, in a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader against Denison.
Wednesday Scoreboard
Friday Preview