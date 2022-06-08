Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Wednesday, June 8

Wednesday Preview

Softball: Shenandoah at Denison – Doubleheader

Info to know: The Shenandoah teams travel to Denison for a doubleheader that was originally scheduled for Monday. The Fillies are 5-4 on the season, 2-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference after a win over Fremont-Mills Tuesday. Denison comes in with a 4-5 record, 2-3 in conference play after beating Lewis Central Tuesday. Denison won both meetings over Shenandoah last season.

Baseball: Shenandoah at Denison – Doubleheader

Info to know: The Mustangs also trip to Denison for a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader. Shenandoah is coming off a loss to Fremont-Mills Tuesday, which dropped the team to 1-6 on the season. The Mustangs are 0-5 in the conference. The Monarchs are 3-8 overall and 1-4 in conference play and are coming off a loss to Lewis Central Tuesday. Denison won both meetings last season.

MINK League Baseball: Nevada at Clarinda A’s

Info to know: The A’s are back on the field for the first time in three days and for the first time this season they play a league home game. The A’s are 3-1 in MINK League play while the Griffons come in at 3-2.