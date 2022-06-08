 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Wednesday, June 8

  • 0
Clarinda A's baseball

Clarinda Municipal Stadium - Eberly Field - is the home for Clarinda A's baseball. 

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Wednesday Preview

Softball: Shenandoah at Denison – Doubleheader

Info to know: The Shenandoah teams travel to Denison for a doubleheader that was originally scheduled for Monday. The Fillies are 5-4 on the season, 2-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference after a win over Fremont-Mills Tuesday. Denison comes in with a 4-5 record, 2-3 in conference play after beating Lewis Central Tuesday. Denison won both meetings over Shenandoah last season.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Baseball: Shenandoah at Denison – Doubleheader

Info to know: The Mustangs also trip to Denison for a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader. Shenandoah is coming off a loss to Fremont-Mills Tuesday, which dropped the team to 1-6 on the season. The Mustangs are 0-5 in the conference. The Monarchs are 3-8 overall and 1-4 in conference play and are coming off a loss to Lewis Central Tuesday. Denison won both meetings last season.

MINK League Baseball: Nevada at Clarinda A’s

People are also reading…

Info to know: The A’s are back on the field for the first time in three days and for the first time this season they play a league home game. The A’s are 3-1 in MINK League play while the Griffons come in at 3-2.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

ISU raises figure skating age limit to 17 in wake of doping scandal