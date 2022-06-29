Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Wednesday, June 29

Wednesday Preview

Softball: Southwest Valley at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Fillies are home for the second night in a row for their senior night contest against the Timberwolves. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Shenandoah is 11-17 on the season and is coming off a win over Essex Tuesday. Southwest Valley enters play with a 15-13 record. This is the regular season finale for the Timberwolves and their first game of the week as they haven’t played since losing to Tri-Center and East Union Saturday. Shenandoah won last season’s meeting.

Baseball: Southwest Valley at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah and Southwest Valley baseball teams also match up in Shenandoah’s senior night game. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Mustangs are 4-18 coming into this game coming off two losses to Harlan Monday. Southwest Valley is 4-15 after beating Clarke Monday. Shenandoah won last season’s meeting.

Softball: East Mills at Essex

Info to know: The regular season wraps up this evening for the Trojanettes and Wolverines ahead of Friday’s first round regional games. Essex comes in with a 5-14 record, 4-5 in Corner Conference play and coming off a loss to Shenandoah Tuesday. East Mills is 3-15 overall, 2-7 in the conference and has lost its last 10 games, including to Fremont-Mills Monday in its last time out. The teams have played twice this season with Essex winning both. The Trojanettes won 9-7 on June 23 and 12-2 on June 17.

Baseball: East Mills at Essex

Info to know: The Essex and East Mills baseball teams also wrap up regular season play ahead of Saturday’s first round district tournament games. The Trojans are 0-12 overall and 0-9 in the Corner Conference and are coming off a loss to Griswold Monday. East Mills is 5-11 on the season, 3-6 in conference play and coming off a loss to West Harrison Tuesday. East Mills was a 15-0 winner when the two faced off June 17.

Softball: Fremont-Mills at Sidney

Info to know: The Sidney teams are home again this evening, this time to wrap up the regular season against the rival Knights. Sidney enters play 6-10 overall and 3-6 in the Corner Conference and is coming off a loss to Griswold Tuesday. Fremont-Mills is 14-12 overall and 7-2 in the conference and is coming off a loss to Underwood Tuesday. The Knights won both previous meetings 5-4 on June 2 and 7-2 on May 28.

Baseball: Fremont-Mills at Sidney

Info to know: The Sidney and Fremont-Mills baseball teams also match up in Sidney’s regular season finale. The Knights are the regular season conference champions and can make it an unbeaten run through the Corner with a win this evening. Sidney can take second outright with a win this evening. The Cowboys are 8-9 overall and 7-2 in conference play and coming off a win over Griswold Tuesday. Fremont-Mills enters at 11-5 on the season and 9-0 in the conference. The Knights lost to Atlantic Tuesday. Fremont-Mills won the earlier meeting 12-2 back on June 2.

MINK League Baseball: Sedalia at Clarinda A’s

Info to know: The A’s play the second game of their four game homestand welcoming the Bombers to town. Clarinda ended a three-game losing streak last night that kept them in the lead in the MINK League’s North Division at 15-7, ½ game ahead of St. Joseph. Sedalia has been struggling of late and is now 11-15 in league play, third in the south after being swept in a doubleheader by last place Nevada Tuesday.