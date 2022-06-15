Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Wednesday, June 15

Wednesday Preview

Softball: Southwest Valley at Clarinda

Info to know: Clarinda softball is at home tonight aiming to get back to the .500 mark on the season. The Cardinals are 9-10 and coming off a doubleheader split with Denison Monday. Southwest Valley enters play with an 8-7 record after losing to Southeast Warren Tuesday. Clarinda won the only meeting between the teams last season.

Baseball: Southwest Valley at Clarinda

Info to know: The Cardinals look to extend their winning streak to four games as they also welcome the Timberwolves to town. Clarinda comes in with an 11-3 record after sweeping a doubleheader over Denison Tuesday. The Timberwolves are 2-10 and are coming off a loss to Southeast Warren Tuesday. Clarinda won last season’s meeting.

Softball: Shenandoah at Sidney

Info to know: Two coverage area teams match up in Sidney this evening. The Fillies are 7-9 and are coming off a win over Red Oak Tuesday. Sidney is 3-6 and also won its last game, Monday against East Mills. This is the second meeting between the two teams this season. Sidney won 8-1 May 28 in Shenandoah.

Softball: Essex at Stanton

Info to know: Essex and Stanton make another attempt to get conference games in this evening after the attempt Saturday was washed out. The Trojanettes are 1-7 overall and 1-3 in the Corner Conference after losing twice Monday to Fremont-Mills. Stanton is 0-12 on the season and 0-5 in the conference after losing to Griswold Monday. The teams just played Friday in Essex, a game the Trojanettes won 6-5.

Baseball: Essex at Stanton

Info to know: The Essex and Stanton baseball teams get together for the second time in five days as well after Stanton won 34-1 in Essex Friday. Essex comes in 0-5 on the season, 0-4 in the Corner Conference and last played Monday when the Trojans were swept in a doubleheader by Fremont-Mills. Stanton is 5-5 on the season and 4-1 in the conference. The Vikings beat Griswold Monday in their most recent game.

MINK League Baseball: Clarinda A’s at Sedalia

Info to know: The A’s head to Sedalia for the second time in less than a week to battle the Bombers. The A’s beat the Bombers Friday. Clarinda is coming off a blowout loss in Des Moines Monday, but still holds a slim lead in the MINK North Division over Carroll and St. Joseph. Sedalia is the leader in the MINK South.