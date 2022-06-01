Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Wednesday, June 1

Wednesday Preview

Softball: Glenwood at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies return home to battle Glenwood in Hawkeye 10 Conference action. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page during the game. The Fillies come in at 2-4 overall and 0-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference after two losses Tuesday to St. Albert. Glenwood enters play at 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference after splitting a doubleheader Tuesday against Denison. Glenwood won both meetings last season 15-7 and 14-3.

Baseball: Glenwood at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Mustangs and Rams also meet on the baseball diamond. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page during the game. The Mustangs are 1-3 overall and 0-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference after being swept by St. Albert Tuesday. Glenwood took two from Denison Tuesday to improve to 4-0 overall, 2-0 in conference play. Glenwood won both meetings last season 14-4 and 6-2.

Softball: Red Oak at Clarinda

Info to know: Clarinda is home again for a Hawkeye 10 Conference clash with Red Oak. The Cardinals lost their first two games of the season Tuesday against Atlantic to drop to 3-2 overall and 0-2 in Hawkeye 10 Conference play. Red Oak is 0-3 overall and in the conference after dropping two Tuesday against Lewis Central. Clarinda won both meetings against Red Oak last season 9-7 and 11-7.

Baseball: Red Oak at Clarinda

Info to know: Clarinda baseball looks to continue its winning ways after 11-0 and 5-0 wins over Atlantic Tuesday to improve to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The Tigers come in with a 2-3 mark, 0-3 in the conference after losing twice Tuesday against Lewis Central. Clarinda won both meetings last season 12-0 and 14-13.

MINK League Baseball: Clarinda A’s at St. Joseph

Info to know: The Clarinda A’s open their 67th season of summer league baseball tonight with a MINK League battle at St. Joseph. It’s a new group of A’s on this season’s roster although not all of them are expected to be with the team for about another week. This is also the home and season opener for St. Joe. This is the first of four straight on the road for the A’s to start the season and league play.