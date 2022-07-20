 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Wednesday, July 20

Clarinda A's baseball

Clarinda Municipal Stadium - Eberly Field - is the home for Clarinda A's baseball. 

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Wednesday Preview

MINK League Baseball: Des Moines at Clarinda A’s

Info to know: The A’s are home for the second evening in a row and look to rebound after falling to St. Joseph Tuesday. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. After last night’s loss, the A’s magic number to clinch the North Division regular season title and home field throughout next week’s MINK League playoffs remains at two. They could clinch as soon as this evening with a win and a Mustang loss to Chillicothe. The Peak Prospects, meanwhile, are in a battle with Carroll for the third and final playoff spot out of the North Division. The A’s are 5-1 against Des Moines this season including three road wins Saturday and Monday.

Tags

