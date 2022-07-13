Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Wednesday, July 13

Info to know: A night after beating the Merchants in Carroll, the A’s return home to battle the Merchants again. The A’s lead St. Joe by one game for best record in the MINK North. Carroll is in third with a .500 league record, seven games back of the A’s. The A’s are 4-1 against the Merchants this evening and this is their sixth of seven scheduled meetings. They’ll finish the season series with the regular season finale in Carroll next Saturday.