Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Wednesday, July 13

Clarinda A's at All-Star Game

The seven members of the Clarinda A’s, who represented the team at the MINK League All-Star Game, which was played in Clarinda for the first time Sunday, July 10, are pictured. From left: Mike Ramos, Will Walsh, Tab Tracy, Kam Kelton, Hayes Edens, Ricky Harrison and Brian Kraft.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

MINK League Baseball: Carroll at Clarinda A’s

Info to know: A night after beating the Merchants in Carroll, the A’s return home to battle the Merchants again. The A’s lead St. Joe by one game for best record in the MINK North. Carroll is in third with a .500 league record, seven games back of the A’s. The A’s are 4-1 against the Merchants this evening and this is their sixth of seven scheduled meetings. They’ll finish the season series with the regular season finale in Carroll next Saturday.

