Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, June 28

Tuesday Preview

Softball: Essex at Shenandoah

Info to know: Two coverage area teams match up in Shenandoah this evening. The Fillies are 10-17 after earning a doubleheader split at Harlan Monday. Essex is coming off a loss to Griswold Monday that dropped the Trojanettes record on the season to 5-13. These two teams last played two years ago with Shenandoah winning.

Softball: Griswold at Sidney

Info to know: The Sidney teams are home for the second time in three nights to finish up Corner Conference play. Griswold visits this evening with the Tigers looking to complete their second straight sweep through the Corner Conference. They have already clinched the outright Corner title and are 17-5 on the season after beating Essex Monday. Sidney comes off a loss to Stanton Monday and is 6-9 on the season and 3-5 in conference play. Griswold won the earlier meeting between the teams 9-4.

Baseball: Griswold at Sidney

Info to know: The Sidney and Griswold baseball teams also match up this evening. The Cowboys are 7-9 on the season, 6-2 in the Corner Conference after a win over Stanton Monday. Griswold is coming off a win over Essex Monday pushing the Tigers to 2-9 on the season, 2-7 in the conference. Sidney won the earlier meeting 12-5.

MINK League Baseball: Des Moines at Clarinda A’s

Info to know: The A’s have suddenly lost their last three and return home this evening clinging to a ½ game lead in the MINK League North Division. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The A's are now 15-7 on the season, 14-7 in league play. Des Moines sits third in the North two games back of the A’s. This is the second of seven meetings this season between the A’s and Peak Prospects. Des Moines won the earlier one.