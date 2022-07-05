Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, July 5

Info to know: This is a district semifinal tournament game in the Class 2A District 15 Tournament. The winner of this game advances to the district final Saturday in Clarinda against the winner of this evening’s Underwood/Treynor game, which takes place prior to the Clarinda/Red Oak game, also in Clarinda. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cardinals are the district’s top seed and received a first round bye to advance here. They come in 20-7 and haven’t played since splitting a doubleheader against Harlan Thursday. Since they haven’t played in that long that means all pitchers are available for the Cardinals this evening. Cooper Neal and James McCall have been the top two pitchers for the Cardinals in terms of innings this season. Neal is 5-1 with a 1.47 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 38 innings. McCall is 5-1 with a 2.65 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 innings. Creighton Tuzzio (4-2, 3.09) and Cole Baumgart (3-1, 2.13) have also pitched at least 20 innings this season. Baumgart leads the Clarinda offense with 34 hits and 30 RBIs while Tadyn Brown has crossed the plate 36 times to lead the team. Red Oak is coming off an 11-1 win over Missouri Valley in the first round Saturday. The Tigers are the number four seed and have a 12-15 record. All pitchers are available for the Tigers this evening. Dawson Bond and AJ Schmid have been the top pitchers all year for the Tigers. Bond is 4-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings. He was the winning pitcher against Missouri Valley Saturday. Schmid is 4-1 with a 6.46 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings. Brett Erickson (1-3, 4.38) and Adam Baier (0-4, 7.00) have also thrown 20 or more innings this year. Chase Roeder and Landon Couse lead the Tigers with 32 hits each. Couse has a team-best 32 runs scored while Bond leads the group with 24 RBIs. The two teams have met twice this season. The Cardinals won 12-6 on June 21 and also 4-0 on June 1.