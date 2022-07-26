 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, July 26

Clarinda A's at All-Star Game

The seven members of the Clarinda A’s, who represented the team at the MINK League All-Star Game, which was played in Clarinda for the first time Sunday, July 10, are pictured. From left: Mike Ramos, Will Walsh, Tab Tracy, Kam Kelton, Hayes Edens, Ricky Harrison and Brian Kraft.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Tuesday Preview

MINK League Baseball: Clarinda A’s at St. Joseph

Info to know: This is the North Division Championship Game of the MINK League Playoffs. The winner of this game advances to the best two out of three championship series, which is scheduled to start Thursday, against the winner of this evening’s Joplin/Jefferson City game. The A’s advanced to the North Division final with a 4-3 walk-off victory over Des Moines Monday while the Mustangs didn’t have to play in the Wild Card round. The A’s and Mustangs both finished with 30-14 league records during the season with St. Joseph getting the top seed and tonight’s home field advantage by winning the season series 4-3. The A’s and Mustangs played four times in St. Joseph during the season with both teams winning twice. The A’s have won their last two after a three-game losing streak last week dropped them out of the division lead. The Mustangs have won their last six, including three straight by the 10-run rule.

