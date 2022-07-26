Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, July 26

Info to know: This is the North Division Championship Game of the MINK League Playoffs. The winner of this game advances to the best two out of three championship series, which is scheduled to start Thursday, against the winner of this evening’s Joplin/Jefferson City game. The A’s advanced to the North Division final with a 4-3 walk-off victory over Des Moines Monday while the Mustangs didn’t have to play in the Wild Card round. The A’s and Mustangs both finished with 30-14 league records during the season with St. Joseph getting the top seed and tonight’s home field advantage by winning the season series 4-3. The A’s and Mustangs played four times in St. Joseph during the season with both teams winning twice. The A’s have won their last two after a three-game losing streak last week dropped them out of the division lead. The Mustangs have won their last six, including three straight by the 10-run rule.