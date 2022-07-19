Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, July 19

Info to know: The Clarinda A’s return home for the first time in six days and can clinch the MINK League’s best regular season record and home field advantage in next week’s playoffs with a win this evening. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. This is the final scheduled meeting between the two teams and this one will decide who wins the season series. St. Joseph can’t do any worse than the two seed in the North and these two could very easily meet again next week in the division final.