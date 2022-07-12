Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, July 12

Info to know: This is the Class 2A Substate 8 championship game. The winner of this game advances to the state tournament, which takes place next week in Carroll. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The winner advances to the first round of the Class 2A state tournament, which is set for Tuesday, July 19, with brackets expected to be revealed at some point tomorrow. The Cardinals enter play 22-7 and advanced to the substate final with a 10-0 win over Red Oak and an 11-1 victory over Treynor. They are looking for their second consecutive trip to the state tournament and fifth overall in school history. The Knights are 19-16 on the season and advanced to the substate final with a 6-2 win over West Monona and a 7-1 triumph against OABCIG. The Knights haven’t reached the state tournament since 2017 and if they do this year would get to play in their home ball park. A win tonight would give the Knights their 10th state tournament appearance in school history. Every pitcher for Clarinda is available this evening with Cooper Neal expected to get the start. Neal is 5-1 with a 1.40 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 40 innings. James McCall (6-1, 2.45), Creighton Tuzzio (5-2, 2.86) and Cole Baumgart (3-1, 2.13) have also thrown 20+ innings this year. Offensively, Baumgart leads the team with 39 hits and 35 RBIs. Tadyn Brown’s 39 runs scored are most on the team. Logan Sibenaller is the expected starting pitcher for Kuemper this evening. He is 6-1 with a 3.09 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 43 innings. Carter Putney (3-3, 3.32) and Mason Knerl (4-1, 4.12) have also thrown 35+ innings. Cal Wanninger has as well, but is unavailable this evening after nearly reaching the pitch count limit in the Knights’ district final win. Sibenaller and Wanninger lead the team with 34 hits each. Sibenaller’s 31 runs scored are most on the team while Wanninger paces the Knights with 29 RBIs. The two teams have played twice this season with Clarinda winning both just 15 days ago in a doubleheader in Clarinda. The Cardinals won the first game 3-2 and then rolled in the second game 10-0.