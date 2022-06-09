Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, June 9

Thursday Preview

Softball: Clarinda at Glenwood

Info to know: Clarinda softball hits the road for a Hawkeye 10 Conference clash. The Cardinals are 5-8 on the season, 2-4 in conference play and are coming off a loss to Creston Tuesday making them 1-2 for the week. Glenwood is 3-0 this week, including a win over Red Oak Tuesday boosting the Rams to 7-4 on the season and 4-3 in the conference. This is the first of two meetings this season. The teams split two meetings last season.

Softball: Shenandoah at Creston

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies make the trip to Creston to square off with the current conference leader. Shenandoah is coming off two losses to Denison Wednesday giving the Fillies a 1-2 record for the week. Shenandoah is 5-6 overall and 2-4 in conference play. Creston is 7-2 on the season and 6-1 in the conference after beating Clarinda Tuesday. This is the first of two meetings this season. Creston won both meetings last season.

Baseball: Shenandoah at Creston

Info to know: After three close losses in the last two days the Mustangs make the trip to Creston to try to reverse this tough trend. The Mustangs are 1-8 on the season, 0-7 in conference play after two losses to Denison Wednesday. The Panthers boast a 5-8 record, 4-3 in the conference. They are 3-1 this week, including a win over Clarke Wednesday. This is their first of two meetings this season. The teams split two meetings last year.

Softball: Southwest Valley at Essex

Info to know: The Essex teams are home again this evening for non-conference games against the Timberwolves. The Trojanettes are 0-4 on the season after a loss to Griswold Monday. Southwest Valley is 6-6 on the season and 2-1 this week, including a win over Tri-Center Wednesday. The two teams met twice last season with Southwest Valley winning both.

Baseball: Southwest Valley at Essex

Info to know: The Trojans are also at home to take on Southwest Valley. The Trojans enter play at 0-1 after losing the season opener to Griswold Monday. Southwest Valley is 1-8 on the season, but the Timberwolves haven’t won in three chances this week, including a loss to Tri-Center Wednesday. The two teams didn’t play each other last season.

MINK League Baseball: Nevada at Clarinda A’s

Info to know: For the second straight night, the Clarinda A’s have Nevada in town for a MINK League game. The A’s continued their strong start to the season Wednesday with a 2-0 win over the Griffons. The A’s lead the MINK North at 4-1 while the Griffons are second in the MINK South at 3-3.