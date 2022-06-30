Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, June 30

Thursday Preview

Softball: Lewis Central at Shenandoah – Doubleheader

Info to know: Shenandoah’s teams wrap up the regular season with their final two Hawkeye 10 Conference games of the year. The Shenandoah Fillies are 3-1 for the week, bumping their record to 12-17 on the season and 6-12 in Hawkeye 10 Conference play. They are coming off a win over Southwest Valley Wednesday. The Titans haven’t played since losing twice to Creston Monday, which has them at 11-20 on the season and 7-10 in the conference. Both of these teams are part of a four-team group that is separated by two games between sixth and ninth in the conference with conference play nearly finished at the end of this evening. These are the first meetings of the season between the teams. Lewis Central won both meetings last season.

Baseball: Lewis Central at Shenandoah – Doubleheader

Info to know: The Mustangs also take on the Titans in their regular season finale. Lewis Central is ranked second in Class 3A and has already clinched at least a share of the Hawkeye 10 Conference title. They can clinch it outright with one win tonight. They are 25-2 on the season and 17-0 in conference play. They have won 21 in a row with their last loss coming on May 27. Last time out, they beat Waverly-Shell Rock Wednesday. The Mustangs are 5-18 on the season, 1-17 in the conference and coming off a win over Southwest Valley Wednesday. These are the only scheduled meetings between the teams this season. Lewis Central won both meetings last season.

Softball: Clarinda at Harlan – Doubleheader

Info to know: The Clarinda teams also finish up regular season play with another Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader, this one at Harlan. The Cardinals enter play with a 12-16 record, 7-11 in conference play. They haven’t played since two losses to Kuemper Monday. Harlan is 14-14 on the season and 12-6 in the conference and is coming off a loss to Sioux City East Tuesday. These are the first scheduled meetings of the season between the Cardinals and Cyclones. Harlan won both meetings last season.

Baseball: Clarinda at Harlan – Doubleheader

Info to know: The Cardinals can tie the Cyclones for second place in the final Hawkeye 10 Conference standings with a sweep this evening. Two losses could drop them into a tie for third as they wrap up the regular season this evening. The Cardinals are 19-6 overall and 13-5 in the conference coming off two wins over Kuemper Monday. Harlan comes in with a 20-6 record, 15-3 in the conference and is coming off a win over Carroll Tuesday. These are the only scheduled meetings this season. The two clubs split two meetings last year.

MINK League Baseball: Jefferson City at Clarinda A’s

Info to know: The A’s are home again this evening to take on the Renegades of Jefferson City. The A’s are coming off a win over Sedalia Wednesday that boosted their MINK League record to 16-7, one game ahead of St. Joseph in the North Division. Jefferson City is 9-12 in the league, second in the South Division and coming off two losses to Carroll Wednesday. The teams split two meetings June 3 and June 4 in Jefferson City. They’ll wrap up their season series in Clarinda tomorrow evening.