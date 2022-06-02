 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, June 2

  2022-06-02
Clarinda A's baseball

Clarinda Municipal Stadium - Eberly Field - is the home for Clarinda A's baseball. 

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Thursday Preview

Softball: Shenandoah at Red Oak

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies make the trip to Red Oak for a Hawkeye 10 Conference battle looking to build on Wednesday’s win over Glenwood. The Fillies are 3-4 overall and 1-2 in conference play. Red Oak comes in 0-4 overall and in the conference after losing to Clarinda Wednesday. The teams split two meetings last season with Shenandoah winning 4-2 and Red Oak 10-0.

Baseball: Shenandoah at Red Oak

Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs continue their busy week also traveling to Red Oak. The Mustangs are 1-4 overall and 0-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference after a loss to Glenwood Wednesday. Red Oak enters play at 2-4 overall and 0-4 in the conference after losing to Clarinda Wednesday. The teams split last season with Shenandoah winning 11-9 and Red Oak 9-8.

Softball: Sidney at Fremont-Mills

Info to know: Corner Conference play continues in Tabor this evening for the Sidney teams. The Cowgirls are still looking for their first conference win as they hold a 2-3 record, 0-2 in Corner Conference play. The Cowgirls are coming off a loss to Griswold Tuesday. Fremont-Mills is 3-2 on the season, 1-0 in the conference after beating Stanton Tuesday. Fremont-Mills beat Sidney 7-2 Saturday at the Shenandoah Tournament.

Baseball: Sidney at Fremont-Mills

Info to know: The Sidney/Fremont-Mills baseball rivalry renews this evening as well. The Cowboys are 2-3 on the season, 2-0 in the Corner Conference, coming off a win over Griswold Tuesday. The Knights have played just twice, splitting the two. They beat Stanton Tuesday in their only conference game. Sidney won all three meetings last season 9-0, 12-1 and 4-1 in the district tournament.

MINK League Baseball: Clarinda A’s at Chillicothe

Info to know: The A’s hit the road for the second of their four-game road trip to start the season. The A’s are coming off a comeback 5-3 win in St. Joseph Wednesday. This is Chillicothe’s opening game after their scheduled game with Carroll Wednesday was postponed.

