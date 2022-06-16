 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, June 16

  • 0
Clarinda Cardinals

Thursday Preview

Softball: Clarinda at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Cardinals and Fillies match up just six days after they played a thrilling 2-1 game in Clarinda, which was won by the Cardinals. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Shenandoah comes in at 7-10 overall and 4-7 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference and is coming off a loss to Sidney Wednesday. Clarinda is also coming off a Wednesday loss, this to Southwest Valley, that dropped the Cardinals to 9-11 on the season, 4-6 in conference play.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Baseball: Clarinda at Shenandoah

Info to know: Clarinda and Shenandoah baseball wrap up their season series this evening in Shenandoah as well. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Mustangs are 2-12 on the season, 0-11 in Hawkeye 10 Conference play and are coming off a loss to Red Oak Tuesday. Clarinda is 12-3 on the season, 8-3 in the conference and is coming off a win over Southwest Valley Wednesday. Clarinda won the earlier meeting 7-2 back on May 26.

People are also reading…

MINK League Baseball: Carroll at Clarinda A’s - Doubleheader

Info to know: The A’s and Merchants take the field in Clarinda for a pair of MINK League contests. These two were scheduled to play a single game today, but the doubleheader makes up for the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader that was rained out. The A’s lead the MINK League’s North Division with a 7-3 league record, but Carroll is just one game back. Carroll won that most recent game Saturday. The two don’t match up again until July 9.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A's take two from Nevada

A's take two from Nevada

The Clarinda A’s earned home wins over Nevada Wednesday, June 8, and Thursday, June 9 by scores of 2-0 and 8-1.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Minkah Fitzpatrick becomes highest-paid safety in NFL history