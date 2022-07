Info to know: After splitting two games in Joplin over the past two evenings, the Clarinda A’s continue their road trip this evening in Nevada. The A’s are even with St. Joe for the MINK League North Division lead and play a Griffons team that is in last place in the South Division. The A’s won the previous two meetings with Nevada June 8 and 9 in Clarinda. The teams will finish the season series tomorrow evening in Nevada.