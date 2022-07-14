Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, July 14

Info to know: The Clarinda A’s can take a giant step toward home field advantage throughout the MINK League playoffs with a win this evening in St. Joe. Their lead has grown to two games in the MINK League North over the Mustangs and grows by one more with a win this evening. The A’s have won five in a row overall, including beating St. Joseph at home Monday. That win brought the A’s record to 2-3 against the Mustangs this season. This evening’s game also starts a stretch of five road games in five days for Clarinda. The A’s will come out of that stretch with their final scheduled meeting of the season against the Mustangs, Tuesday at home.