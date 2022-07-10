Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Sunday, July 10

Info to know: Clarinda hosts the MINK League All-Star game for the first time later today. The game and home run derby are being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the events at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The all-star game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. first pitch and features six A’s athletes as part of the North Division team. Those players are pitchers Ricky Harrison, Brian Kraft and Mike Ramos, infielders Will Walsh and Kam Kelton and outfielder Tab Tracy. Prior to the game, each league team will have one player compete in a home run derby. Walsh will take part in that for the A’s. The home run swings begin at 5 p.m.