Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, June 25

Saturday Preview

Baseball: Shenandoah at Essex

Info to know: Two coverage area teams match up in Essex to wrap up Essex’s Baseball Day celebration. The Trojans are 0-10 and are coming off a loss Thursday against to Sidney. Shenandoah is 3-16 and coming off a loss to Creston Wednesday. The teams didn’t play last season.

Baseball: Clarinda at Saydel Tournament

Info to know: The Cardinals make the trip to Saydel and the Brent Prange Classic. The Cardinals play Alta-Aurelia and Bettendorf in consecutive games starting mid-afternoon. Clarinda enters play at 16-5 coming off a win over Creston Thursday. Alta-Aurelia entered play Friday with a 12-7 record. Bettendorf enters play Saturday 9-16. Clarinda hasn’t played either team in recent history.

MINK League Baseball: Joplin at Clarinda A’s

Info to know: The A’s and Outlaws meet for the second night in a row in Clarinda. This is a north vs. south division matchup meaning they only meet four times total this season. The A’s make the return trip to Joplin July 5-6.