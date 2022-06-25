 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, June 25

  • 0
Clarinda Cardinals

Saturday Preview

Baseball: Shenandoah at Essex

Info to know: Two coverage area teams match up in Essex to wrap up Essex’s Baseball Day celebration. The Trojans are 0-10 and are coming off a loss Thursday against to Sidney. Shenandoah is 3-16 and coming off a loss to Creston Wednesday. The teams didn’t play last season.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Baseball: Clarinda at Saydel Tournament

Info to know: The Cardinals make the trip to Saydel and the Brent Prange Classic. The Cardinals play Alta-Aurelia and Bettendorf in consecutive games starting mid-afternoon. Clarinda enters play at 16-5 coming off a win over Creston Thursday. Alta-Aurelia entered play Friday with a 12-7 record. Bettendorf enters play Saturday 9-16. Clarinda hasn’t played either team in recent history.

MINK League Baseball: Joplin at Clarinda A’s

Info to know: The A’s and Outlaws meet for the second night in a row in Clarinda. This is a north vs. south division matchup meaning they only meet four times total this season. The A’s make the return trip to Joplin July 5-6.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wise shuts down East Mills

Wise shuts down East Mills

Clarinda junior Levi Wise threw a one-hit shutout over five innings and the Clarinda bats put up an eight-run fifth inning to beat East Mills …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships