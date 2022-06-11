Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, June 11

Saturday Preview

Baseball: Sidney at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs return home hoping to earn a win to finish off a week full of close losses. The Mustangs are 1-9 on the season and have lost four games this week by a total of six runs, two of those losses in extra innings. Sidney hasn’t played in nine days because of a music trip. The Cowboys are 2-4. Shenandoah won last season’s meeting.

Softball: Clarinda at Creston Tournament

Info to know: Clarinda softball hits the road to Creston to play a pair of games in Creston’s classic. The Cardinals play two of the later games in the day with their first game scheduled to start at 3 p.m. The Cardinals match up with Nodaway Valley and Central Decatur.

Softball: Sidney at Riverside Tournament

Info to know: The Sidney Cowgirls play for the first time in nine days because of a music trip and make the trip to Riverside to play in their classic. The Cowgirls’ first game is scheduled at 12:30 and they’ll take on Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and then match up with the host Bulldogs.

Softball: Essex at Stanton

Info to know: For the second time in as many days, the Essex and Stanton softball teams meet on the diamond, this time in Stanton. Essex won 6-5 Friday.

Baseball: Essex at Stanton

Info to know: For the second time in as many days, the Essex and Stanton baseball teams meet on the diamond, this time in Stanton. Stanton won 34-1 Friday.

MINK League Baseball: Carroll at Clarinda A’s - Doubleheader

Info to know: The A’s return home for a doubleheader against a Carroll team that has had a good start to its first campaign in the MINK League. The A's have won three in a row. These are the first two of seven meetings between the A’s and Merchants this season and if the beginning of the season is any indication, these could be big games to determine who wins this year’s North Division.