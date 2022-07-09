Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, July 9

Saturday Preview

Baseball: Treynor at Clarinda

Info to know: This is the Class 2A District 15 championship game. The winner of this game advances to the Substate 8 final Tuesday at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson against the winner of this evening’s OABCIG/Kuemper game. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Clarinda Cardinals are the district’s top seed and come in with a 21-7 record after beating Red Oak 10-0 in a district semifinal. Treynor is 15-10 and entered tournament play as the number three seed. They advanced to this game with a 13-3 win over Shenandoah and a 9-6 win over Underwood. All pitchers are available for Clarinda. Cooper Neal leads the Cardinals with a 1.40 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 40 innings, sporting a 5-1 record. James McCall (6-1, 2.45 ERA in 40 IP), Creighton Tuzzio (4-2, 3.09 ERA in 31 2/3 IP) and Cole Baumgart (3-1, 2.13 ERA in 23 IP) are other possibilities. Baumgart and Neal are tied for the team lead with 36 hits with Baumgart leading the team with 31 RBIs and Tadyn Brown in runs scored with 37. Treynor also has all pitchers available this evening. Jaxon Schumacher is their leader with a 4-2 record, 39 strikeouts and a 3.58 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched. Charlie Schrage (3-2, 3.82 ERA in 25 2/3 IP) and Ryan Bach (2-3, 3.00 ERA in 23 1/3 IP) have also logged 20+ innings for the Cardinals. Schumacher leads the Treynor bats with 31 hits, 20 runs scored and 22 RBIs. His RBI count is even with Kaden Snyder for the team lead. The teams played exactly five weeks ago in a game Clarinda won 11-4.

Softball: Clarinda at Atlantic

Info to know: This is a Class 3A Region 4 semifinal game. The winner of this game advances to the regional final Tuesday against the winner of this evening’s Williamsburg/Chariton game. Williamsburg is the top seed and would host the final with a win. The Cardinals come in 14-17 and beat Red Oak 8-2 to advance to this semifinal game. The Trojans are 22-14 and advanced to this game with a 6-4 win over Shenandoah. Addy Wagoner is the expected starter in the circle for the Cardinals. She has 62 strikeouts and a 2.14 ERA in 78 1/3 innings pitched. Andi Woods has thrown 86 1/3 innings this season for Clarinda. She has 49 strikeouts and a 6.08 ERA. Presley Jobe leads the Cardinal bats with 36 hits and 25 runs scored. Ryplee Sunderman has a team best 23 RBIs. Zoey Kirchhoff is Atlantic’s expected starting pitcher. She has 174 strikeouts and a 2.72 ERA in 121 innings. Riley Wood has thrown an additional 86 2/3 innings for the Trojans. She has a 4.68 ERA and 65 strikeouts. Jada Jensen leads Atlantic’s bats with 48 hits, 37 runs scored and 41 RBIs. The teams have played twice already this season with Atlantic winning by scores of 10-1 and 8-1, both on May 31.

MINK League Baseball: Carroll at Clarinda

Info to know: The A’s return home from their four-game road trip with an afternoon home game against the Merchants. This game has been moved up to a 1:30 first pitch to accommodate the district tournament high school game this evening. This is the fourth of seven meetings between the A’s and Merchants this season. The A’s have won two of the previous three with the last one being a doubleheader sweep June 16. This is the first of three games in a span of five days between these two teams. They’ll play again in Carroll Tuesday and back in Clarinda Wednesday.