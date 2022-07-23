Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, July 23

Info to know: The A’s wrap up the regular season with a trip to Carroll this evening. The A’s have lost their last three, which has dropped them even with St. Joseph in the MINK League North Division. The Mustangs have the tiebreaker based on head-to-head matchups so the A’s need a win and a St. Joseph loss tonight to win the North regular season title. The A’s are 5-1 against the Merchants this season, including a 10-1 win back on July 13.