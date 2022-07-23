 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, July 23

Clarinda A's at All-Star Game

The seven members of the Clarinda A’s, who represented the team at the MINK League All-Star Game, which was played in Clarinda for the first time Sunday, July 10, are pictured. From left: Mike Ramos, Will Walsh, Tab Tracy, Kam Kelton, Hayes Edens, Ricky Harrison and Brian Kraft.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Saturday Preview

MINK League Baseball: Clarinda A’s at Carroll

Info to know: The A’s wrap up the regular season with a trip to Carroll this evening. The A’s have lost their last three, which has dropped them even with St. Joseph in the MINK League North Division. The Mustangs have the tiebreaker based on head-to-head matchups so the A’s need a win and a St. Joseph loss tonight to win the North regular season title. The A’s are 5-1 against the Merchants this season, including a 10-1 win back on July 13.

