Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, July 2

Saturday Preview

Baseball: Shenandoah at Treynor

Info to know: This is a first round tournament game in Class 2A District 15. The winner of this game advances to Tuesday’s district semifinal against Underwood in a game that will be played at Clarinda. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Mustangs enter play with a 5-20 record and are 1-4 over the past week with two losses each to Lewis Central and Harlan and a win over Southwest Valley. The Cardinals are 13-10 on the season and are 1-2 over the past week with a win over St. Albert and losses to Glenwood and Kingsley-Pierson. Hunter Dukes enters play as Shenandoah’s offensive team leader with 28 hits, 19 runs scored and 15 RBIs. On the mound, Jade Spangler and Logan Dickerson share the team lead with 33 1/3 innings pitched. Spangler has made six appearances, five starts, and has 20 strikeouts and a 5.25 ERA. All six of Dickerson’s appearances have been starts. He has recorded 26 strikeouts and has a 5.67 ERA. Kaden Snyder leads the Treynor bats with 27 hits and 21 RBIs. Mason Yochum’s 14 runs scored lead the team. Ryan Bach and Jaxon Schumacher are tied for the team lead on the mound with 23 1/3 innings while Charlie Schrage is just behind with 22 2/3. Schumacher has 33 strikeouts and a 3.60 ERA in five starts. Bach has 27 strikeouts and a 3.00 ERA in seven appearances, five starts. Schrage has 17 strikeouts and a 4.01 ERA in six appearances, four starts. The teams haven’t played since 2019 when Treynor beat Shenandoah twice. They share two common opponents this season in Clarinda and St. Albert. The Mustangs were 0-4 against those two teams and the Cardinals 1-2.

Baseball: Essex at Woodbine

Info to know: This is a first round tournament game in Class 1A District 2. The winner of this game advances to Tuesday’s district semifinal to play the winner of this evening’s Fremont-Mills/Riverside game, which precedes the Woodbine/Essex game. That second round game is also scheduled to be played in Woodbine. The Trojans enter play with a 0-13 record. They have lost twice this week to East Mills and Griswold. The Tigers are 19-4 and have three wins this week, over Missouri Valley, Tri-Center and Boyer Valley. Stats for Essex haven’t been updated since very early in the season when Kaden Buick was leading the Trojans in hits and innings pitched. Cory Bantam leads the Tiger offense with 29 hits, 28 runs scored and 27 RBIs. Bantam also leads the pitching staff with 36 1/3 innings. He has 82 strikeouts and a 1.54 ERA. The teams haven’t played each other during the careers of the current players. The teams share one common opponent this season in East Mills. The Trojans were 0-2 against the Wolverines while the Tigers beat East Mills in their only meeting.

Baseball: Sidney vs. West Harrison (at St. Albert)

Info to know: This is a first round tournament game in Class 1A District 2. The winner of this game advances to Tuesday’s district semifinal to play the winner of this evening’s St. Albert/East Mills game, which follows the West Harrison/Sidney game. The Cowboys enter the game with a 9-9 record and boast three wins this week, over Fremont-Mills, Griswold and Stanton. The Hawkeyes are 14-6 on the season and boast wins over East Mills and Ar-We-Va this week. Brydon Huntley leads the Sidney bats with 30 hits and 27 runs scored while Cole Stenzel is tops on the team with 25 RBIs. Gabe Johnson and Garett Phillips share the team lead with 32 1/3 innings pitched. Johnson has 37 strikeouts and a 3.03 ERA in 10 appearances, four starts. Phillips has 43 strikeouts and a 6.28 ERA in 10 appearances, eight starts. Koleson Evans leads the West Harrison bats with 29 hits. Mason King has scored a team-best 29 runs and Sage Evans leads the Hawkeyes with 27 RBIs. Mason McIntosh, Evans and King lead the team in innings pitched. McIntosh has 36 strikeouts and a 1.73 ERA in 32 1/3 innings. Evans has 55 strikeouts and a 0.89 ERA in 31 1/3 innings and King has recorded 53 strikeouts and a 2.07 ERA in 27 innings. The teams have played twice already this season with West Harrison winning 11-0 on June 18 and 15-0 on May 16.

MINK League Baseball: Clarinda A’s at St. Joseph

Info to know: The A’s hit the road after winning all four of their home games in the last four days. They play a St. Joseph team that is just behind them in the MINK League North Division and beat them Monday in St. Joe. This is the fourth of seven scheduled meetings between the A’s and Mustangs this season and St. Joe has won the last two. After this evening, the two teams meet again July 11 in Clarinda.

Sunday: MINK League Baseball: Des Moines at Clarinda A’s

Info to know: The A’s return home to take on the Peak Prospects. After Sunday’s game, the A’s won’t be at home again the end of the week. The teams have split two meetings this season. The final four meetings between the teams all fall in the final eight days of the season.