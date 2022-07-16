 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, July 16

Clarinda A's at All-Star Game

The seven members of the Clarinda A’s, who represented the team at the MINK League All-Star Game, which was played in Clarinda for the first time Sunday, July 10, are pictured. From left: Mike Ramos, Will Walsh, Tab Tracy, Kam Kelton, Hayes Edens, Ricky Harrison and Brian Kraft.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Saturday Preview

MINK League Baseball: Clarinda A’s at Des Moines – Doubleheader

Info to know: The A’s wrap up a busy second to last week of the regular season with a trip to Des Moines for a pair of games. These are the third and fourth games of the A’s five straight away from home. These are just the fourth and fifth meetings between the two teams as they’ll play again Monday in Des Moines and then Wednesday in Clarinda to finish up the season series. The Peak Prospects are battling with Carroll for the final wild card spot out of the North Division. The A’s are 2-1 against Des Moines this season.

