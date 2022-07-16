Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, July 16

Info to know: The A’s wrap up a busy second to last week of the regular season with a trip to Des Moines for a pair of games. These are the third and fourth games of the A’s five straight away from home. These are just the fourth and fifth meetings between the two teams as they’ll play again Monday in Des Moines and then Wednesday in Clarinda to finish up the season series. The Peak Prospects are battling with Carroll for the final wild card spot out of the North Division. The A’s are 2-1 against Des Moines this season.