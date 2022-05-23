 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, May 23

  • 0
Clarinda Cardinals

Monday Preview

Baseball: Bedford at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda baseball team starts its season tonight with a non-conference home game. The Cardinals are preseason number four in Class 2A from the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association. The Cardinals have a lot of pieces back from last year’s state tournament team that won 18 games. Bedford played its season opener last Monday, losing 10-0 to CAM. Clarinda was 18-12 last season and beat Bedford 21-0 in the only meeting of the season.

Softball: Bedford at Clarinda

Info to know: Clarinda softball is also at home to start the summer season on the first night that softball teams around the state can play games. The Cardinals also have a lot back from last season’s 8-22 team. Clarinda beat Bedford 13-2 to start last season’s schedule. The Bulldogs are coming off an 8-22 season as well.

Softball: Shenandoah at Griswold

People are also reading…

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies also open the season, but they’ll do so on the road against Griswold. Shenandoah softball is also returning quite a bit from last season’s 5-27 team. Shenandoah lost the only meeting against the Tigers last season 6-1. The Tigers were 26-2 a year ago.

Baseball: Sidney at Red Oak

Info to know: It was a tough opening week for Sidney as they lost by wide margins to West Harrison and Tri-Center. They’ll start this week in Red Oak. The Tigers won their only game last week, beating Fremont-Mills 2-1 Thursday. Red Oak won last season’s meeting 6-2.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive