Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, May 23

Monday Preview

Baseball: Bedford at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda baseball team starts its season tonight with a non-conference home game. The Cardinals are preseason number four in Class 2A from the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association. The Cardinals have a lot of pieces back from last year’s state tournament team that won 18 games. Bedford played its season opener last Monday, losing 10-0 to CAM. Clarinda was 18-12 last season and beat Bedford 21-0 in the only meeting of the season.

Softball: Bedford at Clarinda

Info to know: Clarinda softball is also at home to start the summer season on the first night that softball teams around the state can play games. The Cardinals also have a lot back from last season’s 8-22 team. Clarinda beat Bedford 13-2 to start last season’s schedule. The Bulldogs are coming off an 8-22 season as well.

Softball: Shenandoah at Griswold

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies also open the season, but they’ll do so on the road against Griswold. Shenandoah softball is also returning quite a bit from last season’s 5-27 team. Shenandoah lost the only meeting against the Tigers last season 6-1. The Tigers were 26-2 a year ago.

Baseball: Sidney at Red Oak

Info to know: It was a tough opening week for Sidney as they lost by wide margins to West Harrison and Tri-Center. They’ll start this week in Red Oak. The Tigers won their only game last week, beating Fremont-Mills 2-1 Thursday. Red Oak won last season’s meeting 6-2.