Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, July 25

Info to know: This is a Wild Card Game in the North Division of the MINK League Playoffs. The winner of this game advances to tomorrow evening’s Division Final at St. Joseph. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The A’s had a tough last week of the season, losing three of their final four games to lose the division’s top seed and forcing them into a first round game this evening. The A’s finished the league season at 30-14, tied with St. Joseph for the best record. Des Moines finished 18-22, just ½ game ahead of Carroll for the third and final playoff spot in the North. The A’s were 5-2 against the Peak Prospects this season.