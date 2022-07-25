 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, July 25

  • 0
Clarinda A's baseball

Clarinda Municipal Stadium - Eberly Field - is the home for Clarinda A's baseball. 

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Monday Preview

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

MINK League Baseball: Des Moines at Clarinda A’s

Info to know: This is a Wild Card Game in the North Division of the MINK League Playoffs. The winner of this game advances to tomorrow evening’s Division Final at St. Joseph. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The A’s had a tough last week of the season, losing three of their final four games to lose the division’s top seed and forcing them into a first round game this evening. The A’s finished the league season at 30-14, tied with St. Joseph for the best record. Des Moines finished 18-22, just ½ game ahead of Carroll for the third and final playoff spot in the North. The A’s were 5-2 against the Peak Prospects this season.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

US Open says Novak Djokovic can't play if he's not vaccinated against COVID