Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, July 18

Info to know: The Clarinda A’s wrap up a run of five consecutive road games and start the final week of the regular season with another trip to Des Moines this evening. The A’s were there for two games on Saturday and won both and were then off on Sunday. The A’s play five games over the next six days to wrap up the regular season and currently hold a three-game lead on St. Joseph for the best record in the MINK League and in the North Division. The Mustangs play seven games over the remaining six days of the season. The A’s are now 4-1 against the Peak Prospects this season. The A’s and Peak Prospects will wrap up their season series Wednesday in Clarinda. Des Moines is in its own battle, one game behind Carroll for the third and final spot in the playoffs out of the North Division.