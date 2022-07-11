Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, July 11

Info to know: The Clarinda A’s are home to start the second to last week of regular season play in the MINK League against the team they are battling with for the league lead. The A’s enter play tonight at 22-10 in MINK League play while the Mustangs are 20-9 meaning this one tonight is a big one as the teams hit the stretch run. The A’s are just 1-3 against the Mustangs this season with St. Joseph winning the most recent meeting 4-3 just nine days ago. They teams still have two meetings scheduled after this evening, at St. Joe on Thursday and at Clarinda next Tuesday.