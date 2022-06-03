 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, June 3

Clarinda Cardinals

Friday Preview

Softball: Clarinda at AHSTW

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals make the trip north for a non-conference game with AHSTW. Clarinda comes in 4-2 after a win over Red Oak Wednesday. A win tonight would give the Cardinals a .500 week. AHSTW comes in 4-1 after losing its first game of the season Thursday against Underwood. The Lady Vikes also boast wins over Thomas Jefferson and Treynor earlier this week. AHSTW won last season’s meeting 11-4.

MINK League Baseball: Clarinda A’s at Jefferson City

Info to know: The Clarinda A’s continue their season opening road trip with a trip to Jefferson City, Missouri to take on the Renegades. The A’s are 2-0 after road wins over St. Joe Wednesday and Chillicothe Thursday. Jefferson City comes in with a 0-1 league record.

