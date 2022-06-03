Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, June 3

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals make the trip north for a non-conference game with AHSTW. Clarinda comes in 4-2 after a win over Red Oak Wednesday. A win tonight would give the Cardinals a .500 week. AHSTW comes in 4-1 after losing its first game of the season Thursday against Underwood. The Lady Vikes also boast wins over Thomas Jefferson and Treynor earlier this week. AHSTW won last season’s meeting 11-4.