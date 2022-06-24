 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, June 24

  • 0
Clarinda A's baseball

Clarinda Municipal Stadium - Eberly Field - is the home for Clarinda A's baseball. 

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Friday Preview

MINK League Baseball: Joplin at Clarinda A’s

Info to know: The Clarinda A’s return home for the first of three straight at home through the weekend. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. This is the first of two straight nights the A’s welcome Joplin to town and the first of four meetings with the Outlaws this season. The A’s are coming off a win at Chillicothe Thursday that raises their record to 14-4 overall and 13-4 in the MINK League. They have a 2 ½ game lead in the MINK North. Joplin is 9-9 in the MINK League, which is tied for first in the South Division.

