Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, June 17

Friday Preview

Softball: Glenwood at Clarinda

Info to know: The Cardinals return home for a make-up game against the Rams. Clarinda is 1-3 so far this week and is coming off a loss to Shenandoah Thursday which dropped the Cardinals to 9-12 overall and 4-7 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Glenwood is 2-2 for the week and is coming off a win over Underwood Wednesday. The Rams are 10-6 on the season, 6-5 in conference play. Glenwood won the earlier meeting between the two teams by a 3-2 score eight days ago.

Softball: Essex at East Mills

Info to know: Corner Conference play continues for Essex’s teams as they travel to Malvern. The Trojanettes enter play today with a 2-7 record, 2-3 in the conference. They are 1-2 this week and are coming off a win over Stanton Wednesday. East Mills last played Thursday in a loss to Woodbine and the Wolverines are 0-2 this week. For the season, East Mills is 3-10 overall and 2-4 in the conference. This is the first of two scheduled meetings between the teams this season. Essex won both meetings last season.

Baseball: Essex at East Mills

Info to know: The Trojans and Wolverines also get together for the first time this season on the baseball diamond. Essex is 0-6 on the season, 0-5 in the Corner Conference and 0-3 this week. Last time out was a loss to Stanton Wednesday. East Mills comes in 3-7 on the season, 2-4 in the conference and 0-2 this week. Last time out was a loss to Woodbine Thursday. East Mills won both meetings last season.

MINK League Baseball: Chillicothe at Clarinda A’s

Info to know: The Clarinda A’s are home again this evening to battle the Mudcats. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Last night’s sweep of Carroll has extended the A’s lead in the North Division to two games. Chillicothe sits last in the division at 3-7. This is the first of four games between the A’s and Mudcats over the next week.